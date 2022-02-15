Newberg schools will lift mask mandate at the start of April

Oregon's mask mandate for schools is set to end on March 31. After that, individual districts can choose how to proceed.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Newberg Public Schools will end its mask mandate in school buildings on April 1, the district announced in a post on its website on Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education announced last week that they would lift the statewide mask mandates for indoor public spaces and schools on March 31, based on current trends that show statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates will recede to pre-omicron levels by then.

After that, individual districts will be able to set their own masking policies. In Newberg's case, the district wrote that masks will be "strongly recommended, but not required, in our school buildings."

The district said it would use the remaining weeks of February and March to create plans to keep immunocompromised staff and students as safe as possible once the mandate ends.

The post references recent anti-mask protests in other Portland-area school districts and states that district policy allows Newberg students to protest and express their views on causes in an orderly fashion that does not disrupt operation of the school.

The district stressed that the policy gives students, but not adults, the right to protest on school grounds while school is in session.