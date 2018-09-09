Students in the Longview and Evergreen school districts will finally start their school years this week after district and union leaders agreed on contract terms Sunday.

Evergreen Education Association members ratified the agreement on Sunday afternoon, which means around 27,000 Evergreen students will begin their first day Monday.

KGW's Devon Haskins shared some details about the new agreement.

School starts Monday, Sept. 10

Last day of school unchanged, June 13

Thanksgiving break shortened from five days to two

School begins after winter break on January 2

Longview Education Association and Longview Classified Public Employees Association ratified their contract Sunday evening. Classes will start Tuesday. Longview has about 6,500 students.

Teachers remain on strike in Battle Ground. On Sunday afternoon, Battle Ground School District announced classes are canceled Monday.

