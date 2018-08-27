VANCOUVER, Wash. — Thousands of students in Washington public schools aren't attending school this week because of ongoing labor negotiations.

Seven Southwest Washington districts — Battle Ground, Evergreen, Hockinson, Longview, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal — were scheduled to start school this week on Tuesday or Wednesday. All seven districts canceled classes before the first day of school.

Classes in the Camas School District don't start until Sept. 4. Teachers have voted to strike if salary negotiations aren't settled by the first day of class.

Here's a look at the latest information for each district. This list will be updated each day.

Battle Ground Public Schools

The latest: Battle Ground Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would be canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, August 29.

Number of days lost so far: 2

Camas School District

The latest: Teachers have voted to strike if salary negotiations aren't settled by the first day of class. Classes in the Camas School District don't start until Sept. 4.

Number of days lost so far: 0

Evergreen Public Schools

The latest: Evergreen Public Schools announced Wednesday morning that classes would be canceled Thursday. The first day of school was supposed to be Tuesday, August 28.

Number of days lost so far: 3

Hockinson School District

The latest: Hockinson School District announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would be canceled both Wednesday and Thursday. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, August 29.

Number of days lost so far: 2

Longview Public Schools

The latest: Longview Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that classes would be canceled Wednesday. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, August 29.

Number of days lost so far: 1

Ridgefield School District

The latest: Ridgefield School District announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would be canceled Wednesday. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, August 29.

Number of days lost so far: 1

Vancouver Public Schools

The latest: Vancouver Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would be canceled Wednesday. The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday, August 29.

Number of days lost so far: 1

Washougal School District

The latest: Washougal School District announced Tuesday afternoon that classes would be canceled Wednesday. The first day of school was supposed to be Tuesday, August 28.

Number of days lost so far: 2

WHY ARE TEACHERS STRIKING?

So why are they striking now, and why are they asking for such large increases?

According to a spokesperson with the Washington Education Association, it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to ask for a big pay increase, and retain qualified teachers after years of underfunding by the state.

It all started with the McCleary court decision in 2012, that found Washington wasn't doing enough to fund education. Since then, the state legislature has approved billions of dollars to fund schools, including $2 billion that would go directly to teacher salaries.

The funding for each school district was being negotiated on a local level, and the Washington Education Association says they have negotiated salary increases in more than 30 districts.

Here is a list of Washington teacher unions negotiating pay contracts.

The Washington Education Association has published an interactive map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.

