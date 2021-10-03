Here's what mental health experts say parents should look for as students transition going back to class

For some students the transition back to in-person learning will be easy, but for others it might be a little more challenging.

PORTLAND, Ore — In the next few weeks most Oregon students will be returning to the classrooms for the first time in nearly a year. For some students the transition will be easy, but for others it might be a little more challenging, said Dr. Darci Walker, a psychologist who has seen first hand how the last year has impacted kids.

“We're seeing a lot of anxiety, kids developing kinds of fears and phobias around sickness,” said Walker.

KGW also spoke with a behavioral specialist from Providence Medical Center who says many students will be overwhelmed after returning to school for the first time since last spring.

“The stress and excitement of going back to school in person can create anxiety,” said Dr. Robin Henderson with Providence. Henderson said the transition could be very emotional for some kids, especially going from learning online to going back to in-class instruction. Henderson said some students might have fears of their grades and performance after returning to school.

Both Walker and Henderson said parents should look for two things after their child goes back to school: anxiety and depression.

Henderson said parents should look for anything that's not normal with their student, such as withdrawal.