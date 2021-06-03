New vaccination site in Vancouver to give 600 COVID shots a day, 4 days a week

The site is located in the Tower Mall parking lot off of East Mill Plain Boulevard. It will be open Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A new vaccination site in Vancouver opened up Friday morning, allowing for about 600 vaccinations a day, according to Clark County Public Health.

Health officials said people will have the option to go through a drive-thru or walk up to get vaccinated.

Clark County Public Health is contacting people who have submitted a request through the its website to get vaccinated at the new site. The health department is using the contact information provided on the form (i.e. phone numbers or emails) to reach people on the waiting list.

As of Friday, there were 20,000 people on a waiting list in parts of Clark County, according to Dr. Alan Melnick, the county's public health director.

“We are working on that wait list," Melnick said. "We’re also waiting to give some appointments for the communities that have been impacted by the pandemic, BIPOC populations communities of color that may have less access to the vaccine and who have been particularly impacted by the pandemic."