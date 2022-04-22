x
Education

Oregon high school on probation after racist behavior probe

The OSAA placed Clatskanie High School on probation until mid-February 2023 after an investigation into allegations of racist behavior by the girls basketball team.
Credit: KGW
Clatskanie High School in Clatskanie, Ore.

CLATSKANIE, Ore. — An investigator has determined that Clatskanie High School girls basketball players in northwest Oregon "more likely than not" used racist language against members of the De La Salle team during a game in Clatskanie in December 2021.

As a result, Clatskanie has been placed on probation by the Oregon School Activities Association until mid-February 2023, The Daily News reported.

"The letter signed by executive director Peter Weber, the third- party investigation determined that members of the Clatskanie girls basketball team 'likely' called one or more De La Salle players a 'Black b***h' during the game," The Daily News reported. "However, 'allegations of a specific, solitary use of the n-word were inconclusive,' according to the OSAA."

The association said the high school team's players and coaches must engage with a guest speaker about equity and inclusion before next season, among other measures, and all Clatskanie student athletes and coaches must complete racial equity training and implicit bias training.

A press release from Clatskanie High School athletic director and dean of students Ryan Tompkins on Wednesday confirmed the findings of the report more than two months after it was completed. Tompkins said the high school is prepared to meet the probation requirements.

De La Salle North High School President Oscar Leong said he believes the drawn out process of the investigation has resulted in positive change for student athletes across Oregon.

Additionally, the investigation found that Clatskanie school staff and referees assigned by the Lower Columbia Officials Association failed to address the concerns regarding racially charged language after they were brought up during the game.

The Lower Columbia officials who worked the December game were also prohibited from working any 2022 OSAA Basketball State Championship playoff games.

Bob Rose, assigner for the Lower Columbia Officials Association, said he respects what the OSAA did.

