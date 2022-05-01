Complaint filed over allegations of racial taunting aimed at Benson High girls basketball players

During a game at Camas High School on Dec. 10, Benson head coach Eric Knox called a timeout in the third quarter over what his BIPOC players were telling him.



Later he wrote, "Throughout the game, both during play and timeouts, a number of my players told me one-on-one that they were hearing individuals from the student section using the n-word to taunt our players."



Coach Knox wrote those words in a complaint to the Camas School District. The district received the complaint on Dec. 13 and responded.



"The same day, we launched an investigation led by a neutral third party and consulted with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA)," wrote interim superintendent Doug Hood, in a letter sent to Camas High School families this past Monday.



Hood also wrote: "Racist slurs and remarks have no place in our schools or anywhere and will not be tolerated. We take these accusations very seriously and are committed to aiding a complete and thorough investigation."



It's clear from game footage that coach Knox had enough, for his players' sake. As he walked across the court, referees stopped him from approaching the Camas student section, as he said "We're not going to do this anymore."



The coach later wrote in his complaint, "Based on my team's experience in your gym Friday night, clearly, you have a lot more work to do around fundamental principles of diversity, equity and inclusion."