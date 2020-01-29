PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 28th Avenue.

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Portland police.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

