PORTLAND, Ore. — Shootings are on the rise in the city of Portland and they're spread out across the map.

Since Jan. 1, 2020 Portland Police Bureau data shows there have already been 42 shootings, nearly double the amount of shootings by this time last year.

In total last year, Portland saw one shooting per day.

These statistics highlight every day gun violence in our community. Communities of color, particularly young African American men, are disproportionately impacted by gun violence in Portland and around the nation.

Portland police data shows in 2019 African Americans were far more likely to be victimized than any other demographic.

That's why Roy Moore and Lionel Irving, co-founders of Men Building Men, launched a social media awareness campaign called We Are the Caution.

They launched the movement in early January, in partnership with other community-based organizations, elected officials, Portland Police Bureau, the hip-hop community, schools and educators and others to spread awareness about the movement and save lives.

"With the spike of shootings this year, what I’m hearing from the community is, 'We’re alarmed and we feel like this is something the police cannot fix by themselves.' And so as community members we want to take some responsibility," Moore said.

Gun violence is a public safety crisis, Irving and Moore say, and as long as bullets fly no one is safe.

They're encouraging everyone raise awareness about gun violence in the Black community, by using their voices, depicting gun violence and trauma through music and art, and supporting people and organizations fighting to reduce gun violence in Portland's neighborhoods.

You can take part in the campaign by wearing yellow on Fridays, signifying caution tape, and posting a photo on social media and using the hashtag #WeAreTheCaution.

Men Building Men is also hosting youth-focused We Are the Caution events around the Portland Metro Area.

Why yellow caution tape? Moore and Irving say that's what you see at the scene of shootings and by the time police put it up it's already too late. This campaign is focused on being proactive versus reactive, which you often see in gang culture.

"It signifies that we are tired of seeing yellow caution tape around our city. We’re tired of seeing young men being killed in our streets and know the police in the parameter is not the caution. Us as community members, we are the caution," Moore said. "We caution you we’re not going to stand for it, we’re going to come together and try to do something about it."

Irving says it's not just about wearing yellow shirts. It's about the community being held accountable and saying something, especially to young kids.

There are many former gang members who are now fathers, husbands, uncles and contributing members of society who Irving is trying to encourage to reach out to young kids on the streets and help save them.

"When you see these shirts, we got somebody. We got somebody who is going to stand up for the community, who’s going to be accounted for and have some accountability. So I think that is a very powerful statement. And I think it also links the bridge with the police because it’s not us against them."

