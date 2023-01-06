High school teacher in Vancouver arrested after explicit texts to student, police say

Shelley R. Leatherwood allegedly sent a nude photo and engaged in sexually explicit texts with a student. Vancouver police arrested her on Jan. 5.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a Mountain View High School teacher on Thursday accused of engaging in sexually explicit text conversations with a 17-year-old student.

A staff member at Evergreen Public Schools contacted Vancouver police on Jan. 3 after the student reported that a teacher had "engaged in a text conversation that was of a sexual nature and had sent the student a nude photo," according to Vancouver police.

Two days later on Jan. 5, detectives with the Vancouver Police Department Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit arrested Shelley R. Leatherwood. She was booked into the Clark County Jail for communication with a minor for immoral purposes, which is a felony.

KGW reached out to Evergreen Public Schools. The district said they are cooperating with law enforcement, but declined to comment any further, citing the personnel and police investigation.

Mountain View High School Principal Charles Anthony released the letter below to families Thursday afternoon:

We wanted to make you aware that a staff member was arrested today based on alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. On January 3rd, after we were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct, the staff member was placed on leave. The Vancouver Police Department was contacted and they started investigating with the full cooperation of the school district.

We know this news is disturbing for our students, families and staff members. We also know that you might have specific questions. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing police investigation and a personnel matter, we can’t share specifics. If you believe that your student needs extra support please reach out to me, another administrator, counselor or staff member and we will get them the support they need.