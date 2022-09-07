Soccer coach in Newberg arrested for attempted invasion of privacy

Digital evidence was recovered during a search warrant which led to the arrest of Michael Erin Doty. Deputies said there could be more victims.

NEWBERG, Ore — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for attempted invasion of privacy against a 12 year old after digital evidence was recovered from the suspects cell phone, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit.

Michael Erin Doty, 47 of Newberg was arrested on two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy in the first degree. The victim in the case is a 12-year-old who knows Doty from his job as a youth soccer coach with Newberg Youth Soccer, the sheriff's office said.

According to court documents, Doty had a camera in a bathroom and a bedroom and attempted to record the 12-year-old victim.

Various search warrants were served and a cell phone was submitted to the Newberg Dundee Police Department digital forensics laboratory, where they were able to obtain digital evidence to proceed with an arrest, according to officials.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office was referred to the case in early August and has taken over the investigation since.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVF&R) confirmed to KGW that Doty is a firefighter with the agency and is currently on administrative leave.

"The nature of the charges are deeply concerning, and we will be fully cooperating with law enforcement," said TVF&R in a statement.

The sheriff's office believes there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. No additional details of the initial incident or of the evidence recovered was released by the sheriff's office.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.