Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese extradited from Washington, arraigned in Portland

Toese was previously reported to be facing multiple charges stemming from an incident at a Proud Boys rally last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese has been extradited to Multnomah County and arraigned on 11 charges stemming from a Proud Boys rally last summer, District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday.

Toese, 25, was arrested in Clark County in December, and it was reported in January that he faced felony assault charges in a secret indictment in Multnomah County.

Schmidt's office later announced that Toese and another rally attendee, Miles Furrow, had been charged as co-defendants, but Toese's extradition would need to wait while he faced unrelated charges in Thurston County.

Toese was extradited on Tuesday evening and arraigned Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Schmidt's office.

He has been charged with three counts of second degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot, and two counts of first degree criminal mischief.

Based on the current charges and past criminal convictions, Schmidt's office requested that Toese be held in custody without bail.

An affidavit filed in support of the request states that Toese was "one of the primary organizers of the rally and acted as the emcee" for the Proud Boys rally last summer.

Members of the far-right group had initially announced plans for a rally in downtown Portland on Aug. 22, but they instead gathered at an abandoned K-Mart parking lot at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

A group of antifascist protesters and other left-wing activists separately gathered Downtown. The two groups eventually encountered each other and clashed, first in east Portland and later downtown.

Journalists on the ground documented Proud Boys attacking an "Antifa van" by slashing its tires and breaking its windows. There were also physical brawls and fireworks set off.