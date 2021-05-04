Tillamook County Sheriff's Office searching for suspected snowboard thieves

The men allegedly stole a one-of-a-kind snowboard from the Tillamook Cheese Factory.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who allegedly a one-of-a-king snowboard from the Tillamook Cheese Factory.

According to a Facebook post from the TCSO, the alleged theft took place on March 3, 2021. Three people walked into the retail area and stole a Tillamook Cheese branded snowboard off of a display. The board is a Deviation Outlier model with the Tillamook Cheese logo on it.

The post has an update that says that due to tips from the public TCSO has credible information regarding the suspects of the theft.

If you have any information, please contact the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 503-842-2561. TCSO would like to see the board returned undamaged.