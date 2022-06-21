Man dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

The shooting happened Monday night at Raymond City Park. A sergeant found a man dead inside a vehicle about 1.5 miles north of the park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sergeant found a man dead after a reported shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland Monday night. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:09 p.m. at Raymond City Park on Southeast Liebe Street. A man was reportedly helped into a private vehicle and left the park, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. A sergeant came across the vehicle with the man inside about 1.5 miles north from the park, near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The sergeant went to provide first aid, but the man was dead, PPB said. Police have not publicly released his name.

PPB said there were two crime scenes: one at Raymond City Park and the other at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street where the man was found dead inside the vehicle.

A KGW crew went to Raymond City Park and found picnic tables with personal items left behind, including food and cups, a cooler, a phone, baby bags and toys, and shoes. There was also yellow and red crime tape in a trash can.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. During the investigation, police closed Southeast 122nd Avenue from Southeast Division Street to Southeast Clinton Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.