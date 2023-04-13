Portion of Southeast 92nd Avenue in Portland closed due to police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police closed a portion of Southeast 92nd Avenue near Lents Park late Thursday morning while officers responded to a report of a city worker being menaced by a man with what appeared to be a handgun, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
East precinct officers were initially dispatched to the site at 9:14 a.m. The incident drew an increasingly heavy police response, with 32 units dispatched to the site near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Steele Street by about 11:30 a.m., including a Special Emergency Reaction Team unit.
Southeast 92nd Avenue will be closed from Southeast Steele Street to Southeast Raymond Street while the SERT team responds to the scene, police said.
The incident has been contained to the scene and there is no active threat to the public, police added.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
