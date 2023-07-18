64-year-old man dies after assault in Salem by 17-year-old

The victim, Russell L. Mikolas, died Monday after he was assaulted June 29.

SALEM, Ore. — A 64-year-old man died Monday from injuries he suffered during an assault on June 29 in Northeast Salem. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the time and has been lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department since the assault.

The assault happened June 29 around 4:30 p.m. Callers to 911 said a young man was punching and kicking a person walking down the street. Officers responded to the area where the man was attacked, in the 3900 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast, about a block west of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Before officers arrived, the suspect, a 17-year-old, tried to leave but police said witnesses stopped him from leaving. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department. Salem police reported that he was facing a charge of second-degree assault at the time.

As of Tuesday, the teen remains in custody at the juvenile detention center, but in the news release reporting Mikolas' death, authorities did not report any new charges.

Salem police have not identified the suspect because the department said it doesn't identify minors in criminal investigations.

After the assault, Mikolas was taken to Salem Health and later a Portland-area hospital. Salem police said he died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

