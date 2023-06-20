Preventative detention hearing postponed for suspect in Portland armed robbery spree

Luis Santiago was arrested last week on suspicion of committing four armed robberies along Interstate Avenue in a single morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in last week's string of armed robberies along Interstate Avenue in North Portland was scheduled for a preventative detention hearing Tuesday, but the court appearance was ultimately pushed back.

A preventative detention hearing is where prosecutors can argue that a suspect should not be eligible for bail because they're dangerous. It's a tool that Multnomah County prosecutors have begun using more frequently in recent years, according to District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

The robbery suspect, 18-year-old Luis Santiago, was arrested June 13 after several hours of searching, during which police closed several streets and urged nearby residents to shelter in place.

The Portland Police Bureau said he was suspected to have committed at least four robberies in quick succession that morning and shot a handgun several times during one of them, although no one was injured. He also allegedly assaulted several people during one of the robberies, landing one of the victims in the hospital for treatment.

Santiago's preventative detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but ended up being postponed to June 30.

The DA's office also pushed for preventative detention last month in the case of Garrett Repp, who is accused of intentionally starting the fire that destroyed the downtown May Apartments building shortly before he was scheduled to be removed from the property after an eviction.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here