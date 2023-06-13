Portland police arrest suspect accused of multiple armed robberies

The suspect is accused of committing at least four different armed robberies along Interstate Avenue Tuesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After several hours of searching, Portland police have taken into custody a suspect accused of several armed robberies along North Interstate Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street just before 5:30 a.m. and learned that the suspect committed at least four different armed robberies along Interstate Avenue during a short period of time, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The suspect shot a handgun several times during the course of one of the robberies, PPB said, but no one was injured.

During another robbery, the suspect assaulted several people, causing non-life threatening injuries, PPB said. One of the victims was treated at the hospital.

Officers asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place as PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) worked to locate the suspect. Officers set up a perimeter from North Colonial to North Concord, and from North Going Court to North Blandena Street.

A KGW photojournalist who was at the scene reported around 8:30 a.m. that police took the suspect into custody. PPB confirmed that the suspect was in custody in a news release sent to KGW around 8:40 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified. Police have not said what charges the suspect might be facing.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours and drivers were asked to find alternative routes. By 8:40 a.m., PPB said, streets were slowly reopening.

Major traffic impact in North Portland. Access to Swan Island at North Interstate and North Going St. are closed due to heavy police presence. A drone is scanning the area. @KGWNews #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LNZiICK9M5 — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) June 13, 2023

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact PPB's non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.