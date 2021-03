The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) has set up a perimeter west and south of Southeast 110th Drive and Foster Road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Portland and police have set up a perimeter in search of the suspect.

The suspect may have fled, according to Portland police, but the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) has set up a perimeter west and south of Southeast 110th Drive and Foster Road.

The shooting was reported in that vicinity around 3:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No other information has been released.