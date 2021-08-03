63-year-old man found dead inside Milwaukie home; death ruled homicide

Deputies said the body of Jimmy Alan Pearson was found last week by a person who worked for him.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A 63-year-old man who was found dead inside his Milwaukie home last week died from homicidal violence, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are asking for more information that may help them find the suspect.

The victim was identified as Jimmy Alan Pearson. The sheriff’s office said Pearson lived by himself near Southeast Oak Shore Lane and Risley Avenue. A person who worked for Pearson told deputies he visited the home on March 3 after Pearson didn't show up to work. The employee found Pearson’s body.

Deputies found Pearson’s death to be suspicious, and a medical examiner determined homicidal violence was the cause of death. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said the crime appears to be an isolated incident and there is no belief the public is at greater danger.