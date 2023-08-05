Police arrest suspected drunk teen driver after crashing into patrol vehicle in Northeast Portland

Two officers were headed to a call when they were hit. They were taken to a nearby hospital but were later released.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) after hitting two police officers in a patrol vehicle in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Portland police said a 17-year-old struck a patrol vehicle while two officers were headed to a call on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 108th Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

On that part of Northeast Glisan Street, the road is reduced to one lane going westbound and the other part for parking. Police said the vehicle struck the patrol vehicle after the driver attempted to pass it on the right side.

The driver and passenger were uninjured but the driver appeared to be drunk, police said. The teen was taken into custody.

Police said the 17-year-old's blood alcohol level was 0.15%. The teen was cited for DUII, driving without a license, driving uninsured, unsafe passing on the right, failure to obey a traffic control device, failing to drive within the lane and careless driving contributing to an accident.

The two officers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and later released. The drivers name was not released.

