PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was shot in Northeast Portland on Monday night and is in critical condition.

Portland police said it received a report about the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 NE Marine Dr.

The victim was taken to a Portland hospital. Based on the victim’s condition, Portland police’s homicide team is responding.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

