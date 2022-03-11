Mt. Hood Community College basketball coach arrested for sex crimes involving a minor

Nathan Bowie was arrested Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they believe there may be more victims.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The head coach of the Mt. Hood Community College men's basketball team was arrested for sex crimes involving a minor, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) reported.

DCSO opened a criminal investigation into the suspect, 35-year-old Nathan "Nate" Ezell Bowie, in January of this year. On Thursday, detectives arrested Bowie and booked him into the Douglas County jail. He faces the following charges:

Using a child in display of sexually graphic content

Online sexual corruption of a minor in the first degree

The sheriff's office said Bowie hosts basketball camps in Oregon and outside the state. In August 2021, he participated in a basketball clinic at Glide High School in southern Oregon, where he encouraged female athletes attending the camp to follow him on social media.

Through that social media connection, Bowie started a relationship over social media with at least one female minor from the camp. Detectives said he asked her for intimate images and videos and planned to meet with her to have sex.

Detectives executed search warrants and found evidence of criminal acts involving the girl, DCSO said.

DCSO said it believes there may be more victims. If anyone believes they or their child had similar contact with Bowie, detectives encourages them to contact local law enforcement.

