PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was wounded in a shooting in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

Police said the victim was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown driver. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

Police closed 92nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street.

RELATED: Police identify armed man shot, killed by officer in SE Portland

RELATED: Portland man shot in the face during robbery in St. Johns