PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was wounded in a shooting in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 4 p.m.
Police said the victim was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown driver. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, according to police.
No suspect information has been released.
Police closed 92nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street.
