PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is recovering after he says two men broke into his apartment, shot him in the face and robbed him.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Cathedral Gardens Apartments on North Swift Way in St. Johns.

“Just a random act of violence,” said 39-year-old Robert Schuler. “Two people came into my apartment, put a shotgun in my face and said if I moved he was going to kill me. I just instinctively reacted and pushed the barrel away from my face and he pulled the trigger.”

A rubber bullet grazed Schuler’s right cheek.

“It was a non-lethal round but being so close it could have been lethal,” he said.

Schuler said the men stole $40 and left.

Police responded and medics took him to the hospital. Schuler admits his apartment door was unlocked when the suspects barged in.

“Definitely keep them locked,” advised Schuler. “That's the best bet.”

Schuler said both suspects were wearing masks so he didn’t have a description of them. He hopes whoever hurt him turns themselves in.

“You know this ain't right,” said Schuler. “Come forward.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

