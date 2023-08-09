Man with machete threatens children in Northwest Portland park, neighbors say

Police have not been able to determine that there was probable cause to arrest the man for a crime.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in Northwest Portland are bothered by illegal activity in a neighborhood park. Within the past week or two, neighbors living around Couch Park said a man carrying a machete was threatening adults and children.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of the man with a machete. They were not able to find any victims, Portland police said. They took the machete for safekeeping and gave the man a property receipt, which is Portland Police Bureau (PPB) policy, so that he may retrieve his property later.

Police have not released the man's name. PPB told KGW that officers have been called on him multiple times, but have not been able to determine that there was probable cause to arrest him for a crime.

A group of neighbors spent Friday morning taking back the park. A few spray-painted ‘school zone’ signs up and down the sidewalk as a way to remind people the park is no place for shady behavior. Neighbors said there is non-stop drug use and dealing, and illegal camping in the park.

“I think we're all frustrated with what our living situation has become in the city and in this neighborhood and in this park and we're looking for solutions,” Todd Zarnitz said.

“It's pretty sad,” Kerry Duff added. “It’s sad. I’m hoping neighbors getting together can change things. We can make a presence in the park and take our park back.”

Neighbors told KGW they are not happy with the way the city has responded to their concerns.

PPB said officers have worked with park rangers to determine if the man with the machete violated park rules and can be "excluded" from the park. Officers have also increased their patrols.

"In an effort to ease community concerns, officers have made efforts to do extra patrol in the park. That will continue as staffing and call load allows," said Sgt. Kevin Allen with PPB.