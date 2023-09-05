Bias crime stabbing suspect yelled racial slur before stabbing 2 teens on MAX train, affidavit says

Adrian Cummins yelled a racial slur before jumping up and attacking the teens, according to the affidavit.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The man accused of stabbing two Black teenage boys on a MAX train in Southeast Portland on Saturday yelled the n-word before attacking them, according to a court affidavit.

A witness, who was riding the MAX train southbound with a friend, told police that the suspect, Adrian Cummins, yelled a racial slur before stabbing his friend twice, according to the affidavit. The court documents also say that Cummins admitted to police that he robbed a convenience store with a knife.

On Sept. 2, officers responded to a report of two people stabbed in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. A police officer spoke to one of the victims, who told police that he was riding the MAX train with his friend when a white man jumped up, yelled the n-word, then stabbed his friend once in the left arm and again in the upper left chest, the affidavit says.

The stabbing victim was taken to Oregon Health & Science University for emergency surgery. The surgeon stated that the victim had an upper left chest wound that had "nicked" his heart and had bleeding around his lung. The stabbing victim is being intubated in the ICU, according to the affidavit.

Cummins got off the train at the 92nd Avenue and Flavel Street stop. A police officer saw a person matching Cummins' description and ordered him to stop, but he initially ran away. Police officers took Cummins into custody about a block away. According to the affidavit, one of the officers said he saw Cummins remove a small, black folding knife and drop it. Officers found a knife near the scene.

A police officer reviewed the MAX train footage. The video shows a white man wearing a sweatshirt with the word "villain" on it, the affidavit says. The white man sits down when two young Black people walk by and sit two rows behind him. "The victims do not engage with the suspect at all," the affidavit says. The police officer watching the footage reported seeing the suspect look back at the victims and reach into his right pocket before jumping up and attacking them, according to the affidavit. "You can clearly see the suspect holding a knife in his right hand stabbing the suspects," the affidavit says.

During the investigation, officers learned that Cummins had just robbed Checkers Mart, a convenience store at Southeast Flavel Street near 92nd Avenue. The manager of the store told police that the Cummins took several snack items and tried to leave, according to the affidavit. The manager said he confronted Cummins, who then pulled out a knife, and threatened him and a customer. Cummins admitted to police that he stole from the store and said he "pulled a knife in self defense because the clerk attacked him."

Cummins, 25, faces charges for assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of bias crime in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.