Umatilla County man faces charges for attempted robbery and shootout at a casino

51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil has been charged with committing robbery and a shootout with police at a casino in Pendleton on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENDLETON, Ore. — A man is charged for committing robbery and igniting a shootout with police at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation this week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.

Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, from Umatilla County appeared in federal court Friday in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo.

On Wednesday, Vigil entered the Wildhorse Resort & Casino demanding $1 million from the cashier in the casino's gaming area, according to court documents.

Vigil threaten to "bathe everyone in blood" after being given nearly $70,000 in cash. Soon after, Vigil exited the casino and pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer and exchanged fire.

Vigil and a bystander, who was later identified to be a Pendleton School District employee, were shot in the confrontation and were taken to St. Anthony Hospital, according to Tribal police.

It was not immediately clear who shot the school district employee who had surgery on Wednesday and is recovering as expected, the district said. No one else was injured.

Vigil is being held pending further court appearances, officials said.