Suspect arrested after attempted robbery, shootout at Pendleton casino

The suspect and a bystander were injured and taken to a hospital, the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation said.

PENDLETON, Ore. — An armed man is in custody following an attempted robbery and a shootout with police at a casino in Pendleton on Wednesday, according to the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).

The Umatilla Tribal Police Department was notified when the suspect tried to leave the Wildhorse Casino and Resort.

"Shots were fired and the gunman was injured along with one bystander," CTUIR said in a news release.

Tribal police did not specify who fired shots, but said the suspect was "in a shootout with the police."

The suspect and a bystander were injured and taken to St. Anthony Hospital. Tribal police did not release information about the extent of their injuries. No one else was injured.

Tribal police have not identified the suspect or said what charges he may be facing.

About 20 police officers responded to the incident including city and county law enforcement, and the FBI.

"We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place," CEO Gary George said in a news release. "Security personnel and tribal police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner."

The casino remains open, but the food court is closed until law enforcement complete their investigation.

Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, which is located on the same street as the casino, canceled the remainder of their appointments on Aug. 17.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy today," the health center said in a post on Facebook.