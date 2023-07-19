Girlfriend of man tied to deaths of 4 women says he was in relationships with 2 of the victims

Jesse Calhoun has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the deaths.

PORTLAND, Oregon — KGW has obtained video showing the arrest of Jesse Calhoun. The Willamette Week newspaper is identifying the 38-year-old Calhoun as a possible suspect in the deaths of four women whose bodies were discovered across the region in recent months.

"There's craziness in the world," said a man who witnessed Calhoun's arrest. "You hope it doesn't happen too often. It was pretty nuts to see it happen in my backyard."

Calhoun's arrest occurred on June 6 as he and his girlfriend were fueling up at a gas station on Southeast McLoughlin in Milwaukie. Calhoun did not give up easily.

"I don't know how he made it through the 10 officers but he made it through and across traffic and down to the river and hopped in," the witness said.

It was quite an effort to elude law enforcement, but it was unsuccessful. Deputies eventually arrested Calhoun.

"I was like, 'I wonder what this guy did,'" the witness said. "It seems whatever he did was really important — or required that much law enforcement, I should say."

What Calhoun did is a mystery. All authorities are saying is that he has ties to four women who have turned up dead since mid-February.

The first was Kristin Smith. Her body was found near Southeast Deardorff and Flavel in Southeast Portland. Charity Perry's body was discovered in Ainsworth State Park. Bridget Webster's body was found in rural Polk County. Ashley Real's body was located in rural Clackamas County.

Calhoun's girlfriend, Krista Heinze Sinor, told a YouTuber in a recent interview that Calhoun and Real had been dating off and on for about a year. She said Calhoun would give Webster drugs in exchange for sex, but Heinze Sinor did not know how Calhoun was connected to Perry or Smith.

"My first thought is that maybe a fentanyl overdose and he freaked out," Heinze Sinor told the YouTuber when asked if Calhoun was a serial killer. "He's a family guy. He seems like a family guy. He's really close with his family and he would do anything for them and stuff but like my kids ... he loves my kids and my kids love him."

Calhoun has not been charged with any crimes in connection to the deaths of the four women. He is currently being held at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Eastern Oregon on unrelated charges.