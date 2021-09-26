Three people injured in overnight shooting near Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were shot outside a bar early Sunday morning and are recovering in the hospital.
Portland Police Bureau said it responded to reports of a shooting on Sept. 26 just after 2 a.m. outside of a bar in the 1400 block of NE Broadway. Two women and one man had been shot and all three were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Portland police said that the suspect or suspects left before police responded. No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-268543.
Last week, Multnomah County released a multifaceted plan to deal with the rising gun violence in the county. The plan addresses prosecution, law enforcement, community leadership and public health. It outlines money that will be delegated to each of those four issues and how it is planning to be spent. You can see the entire plan here.