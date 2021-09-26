Three people injured in overnight shooting near Lloyd District

All three people were taken to a hospital where they are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were shot outside a bar early Sunday morning and are recovering in the hospital.



Portland Police Bureau said it responded to reports of a shooting on Sept. 26 just after 2 a.m. outside of a bar in the 1400 block of NE Broadway. Two women and one man had been shot and all three were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Portland police said that the suspect or suspects left before police responded. No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-268543.