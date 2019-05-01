An Oregon woman seen on video holding a knife and shouting racial slurs at a black couple says the confrontation was blown out of proportion.

“I got called a racist but I’m not a racist,” Amber Rocco said on Friday.

Rocco appeared in Yamhill County Court on Friday. She faces charges including intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment.

On Christmas Eve, Rocco shouted racial slurs at a black couple in a McMinnville strip mall parking lot.

Emora Roberson, one of the targets of Rocco’s racist outburst, recorded part of the tirade and posted the video on Facebook, where it went viral.

Roberson said the confrontation started because her aunt “parked crooked.” Roberson said Rocco slapped and spit on her boyfriend, Keyshaun Goodyear, before she began recording. While Roberson was recording, Rocco slammed a door on Roberson’s vehicle. Roberson said the door slammed her foot.

"We didn't do anything to her," Roberson told KGW last week. "She just lashed out at us, so this could happen to anybody else."

Emora Roberson (right) and her boyfriend

KGW

After her court appearance on Friday, Rocco gave her side of the story. She said she was slapped and defending herself.

KGW’s Art Edwards spoke with Roberson over the phone on Friday. Roberson said no one slapped Rocco.

Rocco also apologized for her actions.

“I do 100 percent, from the bottom of my heart, regret saying that word. I’ve never in my life used that word. I have a very mixed family and I love them. I love everybody equally. I would never use that word again,” Rocco said.

Roberson said she would forgive Rocco but believes she should still face punishment.

Rocco is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.