HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 77-year-old North Plains woman has been arrested in a Hillsboro hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and a man injured back in January.

Patricia Clayton faces two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver. She was indicted by a Washington County grand jury.

Clayton is accused of hitting two pedestrians at the corner of Northeast 17th Avenue and Cornell Road in Hillsboro on Jan. 19.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Marjorie Averill, who died following the crash, and 47-year-old Timothy Mahan, who was injured but survived.

A day after the crash, police found the work-style van believed to be involved and said they had identified a person of interest.

Investigators later determined Clayton to be the driver, according to Hillsboro police.

