HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro police have located the white, work-style van that ran over a man and woman on Saturday night, killing the woman.

The van was found near North Plains in an unincorporated area of Washington County, police said. A person of interest has been identified, but police say no arrest has been made at this time.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Marjorie Averill and 47-year-old Timothy Mahan. Averill died at the scene. Mahan was treated and released from the hospital.

First responders were called at 7:40 p.m. Saturday to a report that pedestrians had been struck at the corner of Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

At the scene, Hillsboro police learned that Mahan and Averill were walking west and crossed Northeast 17th Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk. A van, driving south, struck the couple while turning east from Northeast 17th Avenue onto Northeast Cornell Road.

Police said they're looking for additional witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information should call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.