Gresham rock thrower strikes again, shattering windows of 2 businesses in Gresham

Surveillance video identified the suspect as Garret Fine, who police have repeatedly arrested for breaking windows. He's been released from jail each time.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video throwing rocks and smashing windows at two Gresham businesses on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified by Gresham police as Garret Fine, is the same man KGW reported about on July 6 who was cited or arrested for breaking windows at Gresham businesses four times from June 27 to July 4, only to be released shortly after each citation or arrest — most recently because there was no public defender available to represent him.

According to police, Fine is back at it. Gresham police said an officer responded to a report of broken windows in the area of Northwest Eastman Parkway and 3rd Street at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The officer found seven windows shattered, including the large storefront windows at the two neighboring businesses, with rocks thrown through them. Surveillance video showed Fine, 25, throwing the rocks, police said.

Officers looked for Fine but didn't find him. Police are now asking the public to help find him. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, maroon sweatshirt, tan pants and black shoes. Police said Fine has an outstanding warrant for first-degree criminal mischief out of Multnomah County.

Anyone who sees Fine or knows where he is is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-333 or the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

