Man arrested after windows smashed at 7 businesses in Northeast Portland

Several small businesses on Northeast Broadway Street were vandalized, including Purple Moon Preschool and Nicholas Restaurant, among others.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after smashing the windows at seven businesses in Northeast Portland with a brick, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The man accused of breaking the windows, 44-year-old Fredy Paredes-Kancab, was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

The windows were broken at businesses located on Northeast Broadway Street between 30th Avenue and 34th Avenue, including several small businesses like Purple Moon Preschool, Nicholas Restaurant and Just Right Awards and Trophies. Windows were also smashed at a Fred Meyer and Starbucks on Northeast Weidler Street.

Officers responded Thursday at 6:36 a.m. to a report that a man was breaking windows with a rock in the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue and Broadway Street. Once they arrived, they were given a description of the man and started to search the area for him. They found him shortly after and took him into custody.

After Paredes-Kancab was taken into custody, officers found seven businesses in the area with broken windows. PPB sent the following photos of the vandalism to KGW (see gallery below).

Portland police said the following businesses in Northeast Portland were vandalized:

Fred Meyer, 3030 Northeast Weidler Street

Center for Chiropractics + Wellness, 3241 Northeast Broadway Street

Nicholas Restaurant, 3223 Northeast Broadway Street

Purple Moon Preschool, 3311 Northeast Broadway Street

Just Right Awards and Trophies, 3201 Northeast Broadway Street

Verizon, 3004 Northeast Broadway Street

State Farm, 3118 Northeast Broadway Street

Portland continues to see a rash of broken windows and vandalism, something the city has been dealing with for the past several years. Earlier this year, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi reported that every 42 minutes, there is a report of vandalism in Portland, often involving broken windows.