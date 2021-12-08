Gresham police seeking help in locating suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Gresham police are looking for an unknown suspect vehicle it believes to be responsible for a fatal hit and run from Nov. 29.

At 9:20 p.m., Gresham police officers responded to the fatal crash at Northeast Halsey Street and 190th Place. The suspect car was traveling eastbound on Halsey Street and hit the victim, who was pushing a plastic cart down the road, from behind.

Authorities believe that the car is a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage. From Gresham police's first news release about the crash, they received numerous tips and a surveillance photo. In the photo, there is a truck pictured to the right, however, the suspect vehicle is believed to be the car in the background with its headlights on.