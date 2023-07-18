Union says Gresham care facility worker fatally stabbed by resident was working overnight shift alone

James Smith is accused of killing a mental health aide at Cascadia Health McCarthy Place. Oregon AFSCME says it was "preventable with proper staffing."

GRESHAM, Ore. — A mental healthcare worker who was stabbed to death by a resident in Gresham was working an overnight shift alone, according to Oregon AFSCME, the union representing workers at the Cascadia Health facility.

Union representatives said the horrific murder of mental health aide Haley Rogers highlights the challenges and dangers that mental health workers face.

“The policy of having one person on site is a significant safety concern that workers have been raising for years," said Joe Baessler, associate director for Oregon AFSCME. "No one should work alone. We believe that this was preventable with proper staffing."

Rogers was killed at McCarthy Place, a 10-bed group home operated by Cascadia Health, according to Gresham Police.

A probable cause affidavit outlined how James Smith, a resident at the facility, stabbed Rogers multiple times in a common area. She was found dead by another healthcare worker who arrived for her day shift at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the affidavit.

According to the Oregon AFSCME statement, a majority of Cascadia Health workers named safety as their primary concern at the start of contract negotiations in May. Also, including concerns about the scheduling of one person to oversee a "facility, program or outing."

"These are dangerous jobs, and our passion for the work and clients we serve who have nowhere else to turn, does not change the fact that we need to feel safe at work,” said Liz O’Connor, a mobile mental health associate at Cascadia Health, via the union's statement.

Cascadia Health said the other residents at McCarthy Place have been temporarily moved to temporary housing elsewhere, and the company is offering support for staff, residents and clients.

On Monday, Cascadia Health put out a statement stating that Rogers' death is a "profound loss" and its immediate focus is supporting the employee's family.

"In the coming days, Cascadia will assess what happened to understand the circumstances surrounding this event and collaborate to ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future," Derald Walker, president and CEO of Cascadia Health, said in part. "This news has undoubtedly left our whole mental health community in a state of shock and distress, but we are fortunate to have each other."