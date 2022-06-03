Washington County looking for arsonist who lit car on fire in Fred Meyer parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is looking for an arson suspect who is accused of setting a random car on fire in a Fred Meyer parking lot on Sunday.



According to a news release from WCSO, deputies responded to the parking lot of the Fred Meyer located at 7700 SE Beaverton Hillsdale Highway just before 8 a.m. due to multiple 911 calls reporting a car was on fire behind the store.



No one was inside the car at the time of the arson. The car was under a lease and set to be paid off within the next few months by owner Richard Samson.



“When I watched the video, my heart just fell into my stomach,” said Samson. “I still have an uneasy feeling you know? I got the call from them this morning and they said that my car was on fire in the parking lot and they said that they had it all on video so hopefully someone can identify them.”



The video shows the suspect approaching Samson’s car, near the gas tank area. Shortly after there is a small explosion. The video can be viewed here.



“I hope they find out who did it, I hope they’re held responsible. It just sucks, man, it was the nicest car I’ve ever owned. I was real proud of myself for being able to do that for myself.”