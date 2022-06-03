Reed College sociology professor with Ukraine connection shares concerns for country

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, the human loss adds up and so does the loss of freedom in a country trying to distance itself from its own totalitarian past.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Reed College sociology professor Alexandra Hrycak's family fled Eastern Europe in WWII. She has studied the country's society extensively and has friends all over Ukraine, including its second-largest city, Kharkiv.



“They've been under constant bombardment by missile strikes for the better part of a week and it's truly terrifying because not only are people under threat of death, the food supply is running out,” said Hrycak.



“This is a very hard time for all of us and at the same time I want to say this did not surprise me at all and it's been going in this direction for some time.”



Russia’s aggression is ongoing, now greatly intensified by an all-out invasion.



And along with the lost lives and broken buildings is the damage to a free society striving to be everything Russia is not: open, inclusive and democratic.



“Russia has actually systematically destroyed its own civil society, so we have an idea of what it will look like in Ukraine when we look at neighboring Russia and we see what has happened to venerable human rights organizations,” said Hrycak.



But Hrycak says Ukrainians are proving that Putin’s ways are not welcome. And the civilized world is with Ukraine.

