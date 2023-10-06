FBI Portland announces major bust of guns, cocaine and fentanyl

Federal officials said the bust spanned three states and included the seizure of almost 9 kilos of cocaine and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a major bust that spanned three states, the FBI's Portland office announced Friday that agents seized firearms, drugs and cash while making several arrests.

The operation happened Wednesday and involved over 150 officers, agents and staff from a constellation of federal, state and local agencies. All told, officers seized almost 9 kilograms of cocaine, 25 guns, almost $50,000 in cash and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.

“The amount of suspected fentanyl alone that we seized in this operation will make a difference in our communities. 25 guns now off the streets, kilos of drugs out of circulation, that’s an impact,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “In a coordinated effort across three states the FBI and our partners, worked seamlessly to cut into the capabilities of these criminal enterprises and we are working hard to put the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can.”

During the bust, officers arrested five people in the Portland metro area on a complaint for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. An initial statement from the FBI did not identify any of the suspects. More federal charges could follow, the FBI said.

The FBI said that it conducted the operation alongside the Portland Police Bureau, working with numerous other agencies including the FBI Seattle, FBI Los Angeles, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Oregon State Police, Washington State Department of Corrections, Port of Portland, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Service.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

