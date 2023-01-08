80 cents a pill: Pills laced with fentanyl going for cheapest price Portland officers have seen

Police arrested a 17-year-old in downtown Portland who had around 3,500 blue pills laced with fentanyl and was selling them for as little as 80 cents each.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Fentanyl is not only easy to find in downtown Portland, but it's also cheap to get. Portland officers who patrol the streets of the city's downtown said they've never seen the price per pill as low: less than a dollar each.

Southwest 6th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street in downtown Portland is a hot spot for drug use and drug dealing, authorities say. On Monday, a police officer doing surveillance in the area spotted a man selling what was believed to be fentanyl.

"We went to stop the individual," Portland Police Bureau Officer David Baer said. "He ran on a skateboard. He made it a couple blocks. He was arrested here."

The 17-year-old had an outstanding warrant for robbery, police said.

Officer Baer said the teen had approximately 3,500 blue pills laced with fentanyl. The teen was selling the pills for as little as 80 cents each, Baer added.

"We thought there's no way you can get cheaper than a dollar," he said. "Obviously with market demands and all that, the economies of the drug market, he said $0.80 and we even confirmed that because I'm like there's no way he said 80 cents."

The suspected dealer is identified as Edis Centeno. He has no criminal history locally. Centeno appeared in court Tuesday afternoon to answer to the felony drug charges.

"Are some of these people labor-trafficking victims," Baer said. "You could absolutely say that."

Regardless of who they are, Baer said they are pushing drugs that should be avoided at all costs.