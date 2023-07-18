Portland detectives seek man suspected of assault that left man in a coma

Police said the victim confronted a man about suspected drug use in front of his family. The suspect threw a punch "without warning," knocking the victim down.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Detectives from the Portland Police Bureau are asking for help from the public in locating a man suspected of punching a local father during an argument over public drug use earlier this month, leaving the victim with serious head injuries.

The incident happened back on Monday, July 3, shortly after 11 p.m. According to PPB, a man and his family had stopped at 7-Eleven near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark on their way home from a late dinner out.

At the store, the father spotted a man that he believed was smoking fentanyl in the presence of the family's children, according to PPB. The alleged drug use has not yet been confirmed. Regardless, the father confronted the other man, leading to a verbal argument.

"Without warning," PPB said, the suspect punched the father in the face. He immediately lost consciousness and fell to the pavement, hitting his head, the agency continued.

The victim reportedly suffered a broken nose and cheek bone, as well as two brain bleeds that left him comatose for a week.

PPB described the suspect as a man between the ages of 22 and 29, standing about 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds with a slim build. He had visible tattoos on his left hand, extending to his elbow. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, beige pants, a camo baseball cap and black shoes.

The suspect left the scene shortly after the assault, pulling a canvas wagon.