Japanese diplomat attacked in downtown Portland. Prosecutors file bias crime charges

Court records suggest the unprovoked attack on the Consul General is part of a “broader pattern” of the suspect Arissa Robinson targeting people of Asian descent.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The top Japanese diplomat in Oregon was the target of an unprovoked attack last month in downtown Portland, according to court records. Yoshioka Yuzo, the Consul General for Portland’s Consular Office of Japan, was walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger on June 17.

The 62-year-old diplomat suffered a cut to his head after hitting the pavement. He was transported to the hospital.

“The poor guy just went down,” said R.D. Lipscomb, who witnessed the attack. “It looked pretty bad.”

Lipscomb told KGW he followed the alleged attacker several blocks. Police found 23-year-old Arissa Robinson hiding inside the U.S. Bankcorp Tower, according to court records. Robinson is charged with felony bias crime and fourth-degree assault.

On August 29, 2022, records indicate Robinson assaulted a 76-year-old Asian man on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Police said Robinson came from behind and hit the victim in the head repeatedly, before placing him in a chokehold, cutting off his air supply and preventing him from yelling.

The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported on the case on Monday.

Robinson remains in the Multnomah County jail.

Yoshioka Yuzo declined to comment because of the on-going investigation but the Consul General said the incident hasn’t changed his positive perception of Portland.

Since arriving in Portland in March, the top Japanese diplomat in Oregon has met with community leaders and dignitaries. A May 31 Facebook post includes a photo alongside Portland’s Police Chief.