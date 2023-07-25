Clackamas County Sheriff's Office seeking info on additional victims of Estacada man arrested for child sex abuse

Thomas Lee Bryan, 63, faces charges of first-degree sexual abuse and using a child in a sexual display. His bail has been set at $250,000.

ESTACADA, Ore. — A 63-year-old Estacada man was arrested Thursday, July 20 for child sex abuse, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it believes there are more victims.

Thomas Lee Bryan was arrested by CCSO Child Abuse Team investigators, with help from U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigation, on U.S. Forest Service land in the Ripplebrook area. He was transported to Oregon City and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. Bryan faces charges of first-degree sexual abuse and using a child in a sexual display. The sheriff's office said his bail has been set at $250,000.

"It is believed that Bryan invited children to work on his property and, on at least two known occasions, sexually abused them," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Bryan was arrested in 2002 on similar charges and registered as a sex offender the next year, CCSO said.

The sheriff's office believes there are more victims and is looking for information about additional criminal behavior by Bryan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949. People can also submit a tip using this online form. Please reference Case No. 23-013896.

