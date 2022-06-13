Driver arrested in Battle Ground crash that killed 1, injured 4 others

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 49-year-old driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Battle Ground, Wash. last week, the Battle Ground Police Department said.
The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Eaton Boulevard and Southwest 20th Avenue Thursday, June 9 just after 11 p.m.
The details of what led up to the crash were not immediately released. However, photos from the scene show a pickup truck rolled onto its top and another vehicle that appears to be destroyed.
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; four other occupants between the two vehicles were transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a Monday news release.
Police arrested Robert T. McIntyre, 49, on one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. He was booked in the Clark County jail on Monday.
