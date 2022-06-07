Pedestrian killed in 2nd fatal hit-and-run within 24 hours, Portland police say

Police said a truck driver struck a pedestrian on Northeast Glisan Street near 100th Avenue and fled the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Portland police officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in the Hazelwood neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. and found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the driver who struck the victim was driving a truck pulling a flatbed trailer. They said he left the scene and headed northbound on 100th Avenue.

Within a few hours of the crash, officers with PPB's North Precinct located the driver took them into custody. Police said the driver's name will be released depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Northeast Glisan Street was temporarily closed between Northeast 99th and 102nd avenues as police conducted an investigation.

This was Portland's second fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in less than 24 hours.

Around 9 p.m. Monday night, a driver hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street by the Eastport Plaza shopping center.

The driver who struck him, identified by police as 40-year-old Frederick Deatric Moore, fled the scene before being arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

Moore is facing charges of second-degree murder and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center.