Reported shooting in downtown Portland, man found dead

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street around 2 a.m. Friday. No arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police found a man dead early Friday morning after reports of a shooting in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. Friday near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, a couple blocks northeast of Pioneer Courthouse Square. When they arrived at the scene, the found a man who had been killed.

No arrests have been made and police reported no information about a suspect. Police have not yet identified the man who was killed. PPB said they'll release more information "when appropriate."

Police closed Southwest Washington Street between 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue so homicide and forensic investigators could collect evidence. In a news release sent out shortly before 4 a.m., PPB said the road would be closed for several hours.

PPB asks that anyone with information about this man's death who hasn't already talked to police contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case No. 22-269190.

Homicides on the rise in Portland

The city of Portland has grappled with an ongoing increase in violence over the past few years. There were 88 homicides in Portland in 2021, up from 57 in 2020 and 36 in 2019, according to a police dashboard that tracks neighborhood crime statistics. PPB reports there have been 72 homicides in the city this year, which puts Portland on pace to exceed last year's number of homicides.

Here's a look at the number of homicides in Portland each year since 2016, according to the PPB dashboard: