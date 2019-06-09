BEAVERTON, Ore. — A dog was killed when several shots were fired at a motor home in Beaverton early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to multiple reports of gunshots in the 13800 block of Southwest Hargis Road.

Police at the scene found a motor home parked on the road had been hit with gunfire while at least one person and a dog were inside, according to officer Jeremy Shaw with Beaverton police.

The dog was wounded and died. There are no reports of significant injuries to any people involved.

The motor home is potentially associated with a home on Southwest Hargis, Shaw said. Police have not identified any suspects.

Detectives do not believe there is a risk to the public in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

