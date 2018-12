A man was shot in the leg at a Beaverton restaurant Thursday afternoon. Police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting occurred at Indian Connection, located at 17235 NW Corridor Ct., around 3:30 p.m.

The man’s injury was not life-threatening, according to Beaverton police.

A woman at a nearby business was grazed by shrapnel, according to police. She was treated at the scene.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting, but say there is no apparent threat to the community.